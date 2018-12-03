SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Marriott hotel workers ended their 61-day strike Monday after a tentative agreement was reached on a new contract, union officials said.

Workers walked off the job in San Francisco on Oct. 4th and Marriott employees in several other cities followed suit after reaching impasses on new labor pacts.

“Three generations of my family have to share one apartment because my job at Marriott isn’t enough,” said Candida Kevorkian, who works in housekeeping at Marriott’s Westin St. Francis. “Because of what we won in this strike, I’ll be able to afford a better place.”

The hotel employees wanted job guarantees concerning implementing new technology, changes to housekeeper workloads, particularly as “green” programs allowing guests to opt out of cleaning services become more popular.

They also were pushing for job protections for restaurant and bar staff as more hotels shutter those facilities. Leaders Of Local 2 did not release any terms of the new deal.

San Francisco London Breed lauded the end of the strike.

“I’m happy that Local 2 and Marriott have reached a tentative agreement to end the hotel workers strike here in San Francisco,” she said in a statement. “In this time of rising inequality, it is crucial that our workers are able to earn a fair wage that allows them to live and support their families in the increasingly expensive Bay Area.”

“I am proud to have supported the workers as they fought for better wages, healthcare, and job security. I want to thank both sides of the negotiations for coming together to reach an agreement.”

A strike in San Jose was settled in early November and Oakland workers reached a new deal in late October. Similar labor actions in Boston, Detroit, Maui, Oahu and San Diego ended last month.

Union leaders said picket lines would be ended at 10 a.m. Monday.