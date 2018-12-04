FULL COVERAGE:President George Herbert Walker Bush, 1924-2018
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Angela Nguyen, Antioch, Brentwood, Crash, Fatal crash

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A 3-year-old girl who was run over and killed by a driver in the Sears parking lot at the Somersville Towne Center mall in Antioch on Monday evening has been identified as Angela Nguyen, a Brentwood resident, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

Emergency workers were called to the 2600 block of Somersville Road just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, Antioch police Sgt. Matthew Koch said.

When first responders arrived, they found Angela unresponsive in the parking lot. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

antioch accident 3 Year Old Girl Fatally Struck In Antioch Parking Lot Identified

The scene of the accident in near Sears in Antioch. (Photo courtesy of Clayton Rougelot)

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police as they investigated. Drugs and alcohol didn’t appear to be factors in the collision, according to Koch.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (925) 779-6900, ext. 84265, or email ejohnsen@ci.antioch.ca.us.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s