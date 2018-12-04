ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A 3-year-old girl who was run over and killed by a driver in the Sears parking lot at the Somersville Towne Center mall in Antioch on Monday evening has been identified as Angela Nguyen, a Brentwood resident, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

Emergency workers were called to the 2600 block of Somersville Road just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, Antioch police Sgt. Matthew Koch said.

When first responders arrived, they found Angela unresponsive in the parking lot. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police as they investigated. Drugs and alcohol didn’t appear to be factors in the collision, according to Koch.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (925) 779-6900, ext. 84265, or email ejohnsen@ci.antioch.ca.us.

