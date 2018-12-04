SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers long snapper Kyle Nelson has been suspended without pay for 10 games, according to an NFL spokesperson.

The NFL made the decision to suspend Nelson for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). He will begin serving his suspension immediately, meaning he will miss the 49ers upcoming game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The 10-game suspension is the longest that has ever been handed out to any 49er. The team is now holding auditions for a long snapper to replace Nelson.

Here is Nelson’s full official statement from a team communication:

““I have been made aware by the NFL that I tested positive for a banned substance, and as a result will be suspended. I have been taking the same supplements for my entire time with the 49ers, while undergoing often simultaneous testing by the NFL with no issues. I do not deviate from my nutrition routine, and I would never knowingly take a banned substance. I am currently having the supplements tested, and I hope to uncover the cause of the positive test. When the product is identified I fully intend to seek legal action against the manufacturer to protect against this happening to other players in the future.””

49ers general manager Lohn Lynch weighed in on the suspension, saying that the organization is “disappointed to lose Kyle for 10 games.”

“Hopefully this serves as a reminder to all of our players that they need to take the proper steps to know exactly what they are putting in their bodies,” said Lynch.