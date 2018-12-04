BRENTWOOD (KPIX 5) — A stolen 30-foot Santa has an East Bay community searching for a Christmas Grinch.

The inflatable Santa decoration, which used to sit at the entrance to the Hannah Nicole Vineyards and Winery along Balfour Road in Brentwood, went missing sometime early Sunday morning.

The Santa has greeted visitors to the winery for years. “He stood out at the end of the driveway and waved to all of our neighbors as they drove home,“ winery General Manager Debbie Francis told KPIX 5.

When Hannah Nicole took to social media and posted on Facebook about the missing Santa, hundreds of comments followed.

“They said they are on the naughty list and some of the people commenting on Facebook say the vandals are the Grinch and should get a lump of coal in their stocking,“ said Francis.

Some theories have been floating around that Santa blew away and went to the North Pole. But tire marks are evident on the spot where Santa was originally standing.

“I can’t believe somebody would come by and steal that Santa,” said Brentwood resident Cynthia Loredo. “It’s been here for years.”

“That doesn’t happen here in Brentwood,” said resident Dan Denis. “We love Santa.”

The winery says it just wants the Santa returned, no questions asked.