BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) – The commercial Dungeness crab fishery season in Sonoma County will open Saturday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday.

The fishery will open at 12:01 a.m. from Bodega Head north to the Sonoma-Mendocino county line. The area from the southern boundary of Bodega Head State Marine Reserve north to the Sonoma-Mendocino county line was closed due to elevated levels of domoic acid, which no longer poses a significant risk to public health in that area.

CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham said the fishery will open on Saturday preceded by an 18-hour gear-setting period that will begin no earlier than 6:01 a.m. Friday.

The Northern California commercial Dungeness crab fishery in fish and wildlife districts 6, 7, 8 and 9 in Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties remains closed until 12:01 a.m., Dec. 16 due to poor meat quality, CDFW officials said. If future tests indicate good meat quality, the fishery will open after a 64-hour gear-setting period, according to the CDFW.

