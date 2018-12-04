FULL COVERAGE:President George Herbert Walker Bush, 1924-2018
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — Before Gov. Jerry Brown leaves office in January, he chose eight honorees to induct into the California Hall Of Fame on Tuesday night.

The ceremony honors the life of the inductees for their roles in film, sports, politics and everything else they’ve contributed to California and to the world.

Tuesday’s event marked the 12th annual ceremony since the event began in 2006.

Brown’s wife, CA First Lady Anne Gust Brown, was also part of the selection process.

Among those honored was the late Ed Lee, former mayor of San Francisco, who passed away almost a year ago.

The seven other honorees this year are: Actor Robert Redford; baseball legend Fernando Valenzuela; scientist and mountaineer Arlene Blum; journalist Belva Davis; musician Joan Baez; restaurateur Thomas Keller; and Nancy McFadden, a political adviser to Brown and other Democrats.

Lee and McFadden are being honored posthumously.

Brown says the honorees have inspired Californians with their “creativity and courage.”

The hall of fame exhibit is part of the California Museum in Sacramento. It was established in 2006.

