SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – San Jose Police arrested 8 protesters for disturbing a public meeting. They had chained themselves to seats in the council chambers and had to be removed with bolt cutters shortly after 9 pm.

The disturbance came after several hours of public comment over a proposal to sell land to Google for a mega campus near the Diridon station in downtown San Jose. About 200 people signed up to speak.

The mayor stopped the meeting around 8:30 p.m. after protesters interrupted. It resumed just after 10 p.m. in empty chambers.

SJPD telling crowd to exit building, so meeting can resume. Public can then watch it from the rotunda. Protestors had forced the council to stop the meeting over Google deal @kpixtv pic.twitter.com/uHYSdKvlnS — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) December 5, 2018

Protestors carried sign that read “No Google in San Jo” before being asked to leave building @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/lpmTfghGkY — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) December 5, 2018

“We should proceed with a vacant chamber, the public got to comment,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo. “Under the law, the media has to be in the room with us.”

Police directed people to an overflow room to watch a livestream of the council debate. People voiced their frustrations to officers about the city operating behind closed doors.

San Jose is considering the approval of the sale of 21 acres of land to Google for $110 million dollars.

Many critics are afraid it will push rents higher and displace them.

ALSO READ: Nonprofits Sue San Jose Over Google’s ‘Mega-Campus’

“I personally have to pay rent by myself, I don’t have anyone supporting me and it’s going to become an even bigger issue for me and youth like me,” said San Jose resident Danitz Cedillo.

18-year-old Cedillo works as a waitress and pays $875 a month to share a one-bedroom near the proposed site. Google could bring as many as 25,000 jobs to the new site, but Cedillo doesn’t think those jobs will be for San Jose residents.

“Those jobs aren’t going to be for us, those jobs are going to be for people who live not in San Jose, but for the people who are going to be moving to San Jose for those jobs,” she added.

Mark Golan, VP of Real Estate Development and Investment, told the council the company has learned a tremendous amount about the local landscape.

“We’ve heard first and foremost that we need to prioritize housing at varying levels of affordability, and we’re committed to doing so,” said Golan.

Google has said that it would pay full market value for any land it acquires and that it is not seeking subsidies or tax abatements.

San Jose officials said the deal will benefit the city.

“The question is is this a good deal for the city of San Jose? Absolutely, and I think this offers the promise of a new way in which we can engage with tech,” said Mayor Liccardo.

The deal calls for 25 percent of new housing units to be for low-income residents and a community benefits package.

Longtime downtown resident Jeff Hare said google is already changing things for the better.

“They are inspiring a lot of innovation, new businesses coming in hoping to be a part of it, so we’re seeing a lot of revitalization of the downtown area already, just because they said they were going to come,” said Hare.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the council was still voting on the deal.