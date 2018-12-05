ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — At least four officers were injured and a suspect suffered a heart attack as he was being taken to a hospital following a suspicious circumstance call early Wednesday morning in Alameda, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m. the suspect had called police several times and said he was hearing people following him.

Officers went to the 2300 block of Buena Vista Avenue and spoke with a 40-year-old man who told them he was the caller.

Police said the man became uncooperative with an investigation and ran from the officers.

The man allegedly went into a patrol vehicle and tried to take a locked, loaded rifle from its mount.

Police said officers tried to keep the man from getting the rifle, struggling with him until they shot him with stun guns. Officers were able to get the man out of the patrol vehicle, but because of his size and strength, other officers had to intervene until he was handcuffed.

Police said the man continued to struggle after he was handcuffed and went into medical distress. As paramedics took him to a hospital, he suffered a heart attack.

The man was revived and remains at the hospital. Police said two officers were seriously injured. The two were treated at a hospital and released pending additional medical exams.

