SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A crash Wednesday involving a big-rig on Interstate Highway 80 in San Francisco just before the Bay Bridge has closed at least two of the highway’s eastbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported on eastbound Highway 80 just east of The Embarcadero around 11:30 a.m.

According to CHP spokesman Officer Vu Williams, a big-rig somehow lost control during Wednesday’s wet weather and jackknifed, initially blocking three of the left lanes.

The big-rig driver suffered minor injuries and a concrete column on the bridge reportedly sustained minor damage.

#BAYBRIDGE CRASH! EB-80 just as you get on the lower deck of the Bay Bridge, look out for a jack knifed big rig that is blocking multiple lanes! Soggy roadways, use caution! @kpixtv pic.twitter.com/2puSUQ8Hdz — Gianna Suter-Franco (@gianna_franco) December 5, 2018

According to KPIX 5 reporter Emily Turner, approaches to the Bay Bridge were also backed up.

I've been sitting at this light at #market and #battery for NINE cycles trying to get on the #baybridge …. pic.twitter.com/FMR959j4RZ — Emily Turner (@emilyKPIX) December 5, 2018

CHP officers are working to clear the scene of the crash, according to Williams.

