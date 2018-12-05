LONDON (CBS SF / AP) — The British Parliament has released some 250 pages worth of documents that show Menlo Park-based Facebook considered charging developers for data access.

Parliament’s media committee seized confidential Facebook documents from the developer of a now-defunct bikini photo searching app as part of its investigation into fake news.

In one email, CEO Mark Zuckerberg writes “There’s a big question on where we get the revenue from. Do we make it easy for devs to use our payments/ad network but not require them?”

The committee received the documents from app developer Six4Three, which had acquired the files dating from 2013-2014, as part of a U.S. lawsuit against the social media giant. It’s suing Facebook over a change to the social network’s privacy policies in 2015 that led Six4Three to shut down its app, Pikinis.

Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.

