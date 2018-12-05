WATCH LIVE:The Funeral Of President George Herbert Walker Bush
FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont are investigating a homicide reported late Tuesday night after officers found a person who had suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Officers responded to a call from the 34000 block of Torrington Place around 11:18 p.m.

On scene, they located a vehicle on nearby Chaucer Drive. Investigators say it is related to the case, although they have not yet confirmed the details.

Detectives have been called in, and police hope to release additional information later Wednesday.

This is the city’s third homicide of 2018.

