NAPA (CBS SF) – A police officer in Napa fatally shot a man suspected in an assault following a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from police, officers were called to the Kentwood Apartments on Soscol Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The person who called 911 said the suspect was armed.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect had left the scene and was riding down Soscol on a skateboard. Police said the suspect did not cooperate and ran into another apartment complex.

An officer pursued the suspect for several minutes until a fight took place. The officer opened fire on the suspect, who died at the scene.

Police said the officer, who sustained minor injuries, has been placed on administrative leave.

Authorities have not identified the man fatally shot by the officer.

The incident is under investigation.