OAKLAND (KPIX) — A Bay Area musician who achieved notoriety during the 1990s when his gangster rap songs were actually used to help prosecute him for a homicide is free after over a quarter century behind bars, trying to make amends and restart his career.

Anerae Brown — better known by his stage name “X-Raided” — is on parole, living in Oakland after serving 26 years for his part in a gangland murder more than two decades ago. KPIX reporter Juliette Goodrich covered his trial.

But today, Brown is out of prison and making music again, trying to prove that he’s a changed man.

Brown is free and he’s letting the world know it:

“Other than Pac,” Brown said, referring to the late Bay Area hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur — “I’m the rap story of the century.”

It is quite a story. 26 years ago, Brown was the rapper X-Raided. In March of 1992, he and some of his fellow gang members broke into a home in Sacramento intent on killing two of his rivals.

When a shadow emerged in the hallway, Brown and two other young men opened fire. It turned out it wasn’t the rival gang members but their mother, 42-year old Patricia Harris, who lay dead with a gunshot to her heart.

Brown said he didn’t kill her, but the murder weapon matched the ballistics of the gun pictured on his album cover. Prosecutors also played the jury the graphic lyrics of an X-Raided song.

“”I’m killin’ mamas, daddies and nephews/I’m killin’ sons, daughters and sparin’ you,” the lyrics went.

In 1996, Anerae Brown was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 31 years in prison.

“No one conspired to kill Mrs. Harris, but we conspired to harm those dudes,” said Brown. “I was looking for them to do them harm. I meant them harm. And that’s the truth. And that is something I have shame for; remorse and repentance.”

While behind bars, X-Raided still managed to make 12 albums, usually rapping through a payphone. He served a total of 26 years and was recently paroled to a halfway house in Oakland.

“I can feel the breeze on my face. I can hear the birds,” said Brown. “It’s overwhelming.”

Brown says prison changed him.

“I’m on a new journey to be a responsible adult male who enjoys life and makes music and doesn’t want to harm anybody,” said the rapper. “I’m very much looking for redemption.”

He’s recording again and mentoring younger musicians.

“It’s like history in the making. Like today is a historic day in hip hop,” said one of those recording artists, who goes by the name Mars. “To see him recording in the studio and not over the phone, it’s absolutely amazing.”

He hopes one day to compensate the Harris family, even though he knows money can’t bring the matriarch back.

His new album just released is called The Execution of X-Raided. He says it is from the perspective of a freed convicted murderer. Brown is killing off his old persona as he begins a new life on the outside.