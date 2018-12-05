SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman whose image was captured on several home security cameras has pleaded guilty to stealing packages from the porch of homes in San Francisco’s Glen Park neighborhood, authorities announced Wednesday.

San Francisco police said 32-year-old San Francisco resident Antoinette Redus had been taken into custody in late October on stolen property charges.

Investigators said that on the afternoon of Oct. 22, a resident on the unit block of Natick Street in the Glen Park neighborhood reported to police that packages shipped to her home were stolen from the front door of her house.

Video from the victim’s home surveillance camera showed the suspect push open a metal exterior gate leading to an enclosed area, take the packages and then flee the scene.

The victim logged onto a neighborhood social media platform and discovered that another neighbor three blocks away on the 2600 block of Diamond Street had posted a photo of a suspect who stole a package from his porch minutes after the Natick Street theft.

The Natick Street victim sawthe Diamond Street suspect matched the description of the suspect who stole her packages. In both thefts, the suspect wore a black T-shirt with distinct yellow cursive writing.

The Natick Street victim emailed her neighborhood group, requesting any video depicting the theft at her home. A neighbor on Chenery Street provided surveillance video, which captured images of the suspect and a vehicle.

Based on surveillance video provided by the victims and the neighborhood witness, Ingleside Station police officers were able to identify the suspect and took her into custody.

On November 29, 2018 Redus pleadedguilty and was convicted of second degree burglary.

Although an arrest have been made, investigators are asking anyone with information on additional cases to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at 415-575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.