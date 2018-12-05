SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A man was found fatally shot in San Jose early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at about 1 a.m. to a report of a person down in the area of East Virginia and South Third streets and arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The man, whose name is not yet being released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrest has been made in the fatal shooting and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez at (408) 277-5283. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

