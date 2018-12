MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A suspect was shot dead in an officer involved shooting near Martinez Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Adelaide Dr. and Pacheco Blvd. in Vine Hill, an unincorporated community about two miles east of downtown Martinez at around 9:33 a.m., according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Further details were not immediately available.

