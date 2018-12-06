MARINA (CBS SF) — One person died and another was arrested in a suspected DUI crash Wednesday evening in Marina, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision happened at 5:25 p.m. in the area of state Highway 1 and Eighth Street. A 2002 GMC Sierra crashed into the back a compact car, causing the car to immediately burst into flames, according to the CHP.

Witnesses tried to break the windows of the car and rescue the driver but the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames within seconds, the CHP said.

The GMC’s driver Stewart Maxwell Napier, 25 of Pacific Grove, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs.

Also, the car crashed into a Jeep Patriot. Everyone in the Jeep escaped injury.

The Monterey County coroner’s office will identify the car’s driver once their family is notified.

“It’s not worth the risk to drive impaired,” the CHP said in a news release.

