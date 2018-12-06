  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMMurphy Brown
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Academy Awards, Anti-Gay Remarks, Celebrity, Kevin Hart, LGBT, Oscars, Social Media, Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Just two days after being named host of the Academy Awards, Kevin Hart has stepped down following an outcry over past homophobic tweets by the comedian.

Capping a swift fallout, Hart wrote on Twitter just after 9 p.m. Thursday that he was withdrawing as Oscars host because he didn’t want to be a distraction.

On Thursday, Hart wrote on Instagram that critics should “stop being negative” after years-old tweets surfaced in which he used homophobic slurs. In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart said he wasn’t going to “let the craziness frustrate me.” Hart said he “loves everybody.”

The gay media watchdog group GLAAD said it reached out to Oscars broadcaster ABC, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and Hart’s management to “discuss Kevin’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record.”

In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said “if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

The film academy on Tuesday announced Hart as host to its February ceremony.

CONTINUING COVERAGE AT CBS LOS ANGELES

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s