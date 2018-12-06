LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Just two days after being named host of the Academy Awards, Kevin Hart has stepped down following an outcry over past homophobic tweets by the comedian.

Capping a swift fallout, Hart wrote on Twitter just after 9 p.m. Thursday that he was withdrawing as Oscars host because he didn’t want to be a distraction.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

On Thursday, Hart wrote on Instagram that critics should “stop being negative” after years-old tweets surfaced in which he used homophobic slurs. In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart said he wasn’t going to “let the craziness frustrate me.” Hart said he “loves everybody.”

The gay media watchdog group GLAAD said it reached out to Oscars broadcaster ABC, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and Hart’s management to “discuss Kevin’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record.”

In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said “if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

The film academy on Tuesday announced Hart as host to its February ceremony.

