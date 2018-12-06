  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burbank Airport, Oakland International Airport, Southwest Airlines

BURBANK (CBS SF) – A Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland Thursday morning ended with a mishap when the jet skidded off a runway in Southern California.

According to officials, the Southwest Flight 278 skidded shortly after arriving at the Burbank Airport shortly after 9 a.m.

Moe Storch, a passenger on the jet Tweeted a picture of the jet and wrote: “Closer to the back wall than we would prefer… excellent job of the pilot regaining control of the aircraft!!”

Southwest said there were 112 passengers and 5 crewmembers on board at the time of the incident.

There are no reports of injuries.

“The Southwest Team is working diligently to get Customers to their destinations as soon as possible. We encourage Customers traveling via BUR today to check their flight status via Southwest.com,” the airline said in a statement to KPIX 5.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Southwest Airlines says it is canceling all its flights at the airport until at least 1:55 p.m. Meanwhile, the rest of the airport remains open.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s