BURBANK (CBS SF) – A Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland Thursday morning ended with a mishap when the jet skidded off a runway in Southern California.

According to officials, the Southwest Flight 278 skidded shortly after arriving at the Burbank Airport shortly after 9 a.m.

#FAA Statement: Shortly after 9:05 a.m PT today, @SouthwestAir Flight 278 rolled off the end of Runway 8 while landing at @fly_BUR Airport in #Burbank, CA, and came to rest in the Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS). This information is preliminary and may change. — The FAA (@FAANews) December 6, 2018

Moe Storch, a passenger on the jet Tweeted a picture of the jet and wrote: “Closer to the back wall than we would prefer… excellent job of the pilot regaining control of the aircraft!!”

Closer to the back wall than we would prefer… excellent job of the pilot regaining control of the aircraft!! #burbank @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/9IZ8Gf51jx — Moe Storch (@MoeStorch) December 6, 2018

Southwest said there were 112 passengers and 5 crewmembers on board at the time of the incident.

There are no reports of injuries.

“The Southwest Team is working diligently to get Customers to their destinations as soon as possible. We encourage Customers traveling via BUR today to check their flight status via Southwest.com,” the airline said in a statement to KPIX 5.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Southwest Airlines says it is canceling all its flights at the airport until at least 1:55 p.m. Meanwhile, the rest of the airport remains open.