BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A multiple vehicle crash late Friday morning involving a big-rig truck that briefly shut down all westbound lanes of I-80 in Berkeley just east of the Ashby Avenue exit has been cleared, according to authorities.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a crash involving four vehicles — a big-rig truck, a Dodge of some model, a Honda Civic and a Honda SUV — blocked all westbound lanes. Authorities later updated the report to state that a fifth car was involved.

A Sig-Alert was issued at 11:18 a.m. CHP and area fire department units have responded to the accident. So far there is no word on injuries.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the left two lanes were reopened, but there was still a massive back-up for traffic on I-580 from the Richmond-Rafael Bridge and I-80 westbound in Richmond.

The third center lane was reopened at about 11:45 a.m. with the fourth lane reopening shortly afterwards. All lanes were reopened by about 12 p.m., according to authorities.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.