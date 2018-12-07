FREMONT (CBS SF / CBS News) — In an interview airing this Sunday on “60 Minutes,” Elon Musk, CEO of the Bay Area’s Tesla Motors, explains why he acts the way he does.

Musk has made headlines in very unconventional ways recently, calling a diver involved in the Thai cave rescue operations a ‘pedo’ and smoking pot during a podcast.

“I am somewhat impulsive,” Musk tells Lesley Stahl in a clip from this Sunday’s episode. “I don’t really want to try to adhere to some CEO template.”

Stahl presses Musk on that impulsiveness, which on occasion has manifested itself in the form of Twitter posts.

“I use my tweets to express myself,” Musk says, “Some people use their hair, I use Twitter.”

As for the weed he smoked on the podcast, Musk says it’s actually proof he doesn’t light up.

“I do not smoke pot,” Musk says. “As anybody who watched that podcast could tell, I have no idea how to smoke pot or anything. I don’t know how to smoke anything, honestly.”

Ultimately, Musk says he’s just being true to himself. And the success of Tesla, he says, is a testament to his ultimate stability.

“I’m just being me,” Musk says. “I mean, I was certainly under insane stress and crazy, crazy hours… But the system would have failed if I was truly erratic.”

Musk’s 60 Minutes interview airs Sunday at 7 p.m. on KPIX 5.