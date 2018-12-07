SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose plans to work with electric scooter companies to address reports of injuries and impacted traffic caused by the mobile technology, the city reported Thursday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo and council members signed a memorandum Wednesday to curb scooter speeds in high-traffic areas and receive safety data from scooter companies.

Multiple injuries and two deaths have been reported in the U.S. since shareable electric scooters first made their appearance over a year ago, according to the city. Users access the scooters through mobile applications and are able to pick them up on various street corners.

Liccardo said the proposal is an effort to make scooters safer, while allowing them to remain on the streets for improved accessibility and enjoyment.

“Here in the heart of Silicon Valley, we can leverage technology to improve safety risks, while supporting the mobility options that thousands of our residents clearly want,” Liccardo said in a statement.

Recommendations include geo-fencing for scooter parking, which would limit parking to areas that aren’t obstructive, and say the city will work with scooter companies to develop parameters for pedestrian-dense locations.

Liccardo and Santa Monica Mayor Ted Winterer sent a joint letter to Bird scooter company in October asking for enhanced safety measures.

In the memorandum, city officials say they will not opt-in for a grace period, which could allow scooter companies a year or more to make the updates.

Companies that do not abide by the regulations will not be issued scooter permits, according to the city. The proposal will be presented to the city’s Rules Committee on Wednesday.

