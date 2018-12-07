Manafort met with the special counsel and the FBI on 12 occasions, three prior to his guilty plea. He also testified twice before the grand jury on October 26 and November 2.
In its indictment of Manafort and Kilimnik in June, the special counsel office found that Manafort, with the assistance of aide Rick Gates, Kilimnik, and others, engaged in a multimillion dollar lobbying campaign in the United States at the direction of Ukrainian officials. Manafort and Kilimnik did so without registering and providing the disclosures required by law.
In late November, the special counsel said that Manafort had breached his plea agreement with the government by lying to federal investigators. Manafort was convicted of various financial crimes in August before reaching an agreement in September to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
Manafort’s attorneys maintained at the time that he believed he had provided truthful information and didn’t agree that he had violated his plea agreement.
Attorneys for Manafort wrote in the filing that Manafort “has provided information to the government in an effort to live up to his cooperation obligations.”
Manafort was convicted on eight out of 18 counts of financial crimes including bank fraud and tax fraud in federal court in Virginia in August. Prosecutors alleged Manafort hid tens of millions of dollars in overseas income over several decades, including his time as chairman of the Trump campaign in 2016. President Trump has consistently and repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
In a tweet appearing to refer to the various memos released Friday night, Mr. Trump wrote, “Totally clears the President. Thank you!”