SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Police in San Jose are investigating an early-morning accident Friday where two cars crashed into the same San Jose apartment building as a possible DUI.
Neighbors said it sounded like an explosion.
Police responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Meridian Avenue, authorities said.
Police said the driver of a white Honda Accord slammed into the car in front of him, a black Volkswagen sedan, on Meridian Avenue.
Both vehicles lost control and slammed into the apartment complex in the Willow Glen neighborhood.
Alfredo Reyes, a resident at the apartment complex, was woken by the collision.
“I was sleeping next to the window and I heard the crash. Then I hear two more very loud noises,” said Reyes. “So I wake up and get out of bed. I don’t know what’s going on.”
The driver of the Honda and a passenger who was in the Volkswagen were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Police said they are investigating to see if speed and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.