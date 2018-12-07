SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Police in San Jose are investigating an early-morning accident Friday where two cars crashed into the same San Jose apartment building as a possible DUI.

Neighbors said it sounded like an explosion.

Police responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Meridian Avenue, authorities said.

Police said the driver of a white Honda Accord slammed into the car in front of him, a black Volkswagen sedan, on Meridian Avenue.

Both vehicles lost control and slammed into the apartment complex in the Willow Glen neighborhood.

Alfredo Reyes, a resident at the apartment complex, was woken by the collision.

“I was sleeping next to the window and I heard the crash. Then I hear two more very loud noises,” said Reyes. “So I wake up and get out of bed. I don’t know what’s going on.”

The driver of the Honda and a passenger who was in the Volkswagen were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police said they are investigating to see if speed and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.