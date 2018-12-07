  • KPIX 5On Air

WINDSOR (CBS SF) – Windsor’s Town Manager resigned abruptly Wednesday, Windsor’s Human Resources Division director James Leon said Thursday.

Town Manager John Jansons, 54, announced his resignation Wednesday, and his last day of work was Thursday, Leon said.

Assistant Town Manager Camille Kazarian also resigned on Nov. 19.

Windsor officials did not announce her resignation.

Windsor Town Manager John Jansons (left) resigned on December 6, 2018. Assistant Town Manager Camille Kazarian have resigned on November 19, 2018. (Town of Windsor)

Leon said the Town Council met in closed session Wednesday and appointed Kenneth MacNab as interim Town Manager. MacNab is the director of Community Development.

Leon said details of the resignations are not public because they are a personnel matter. He said the Town Council is scheduled to meet Dec. 19 to discuss the vacancies.

Jansons was Town Manager for about 14 months, Leon said.

In a written statement, outgoing Mayor Bruce Okrepkie said, “We want to thank John for his service to the Town and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

