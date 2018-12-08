  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Spotify has moved out of its San Francisco office over neighborhood safety concerns.

The music streaming company leased three floors of office space in the Warfield Building at Market and Taylor Streets, back in 2013.

It was an early recipient of the city’s Mid-Market payroll tax break meant to draw tech companies like Spotify and Twitter to the area.

But according to the San Francisco Chronicle, Spotify moved out before the lease ended because employees said they felt unsafe in the area.

Last year, one worker said she was slapped in the face by a homeless woman near the building.

The company didn’t leave San Francisco, though. Spotify’s new address is the Merchants Exchange Building, located at 465 California Street in the Financial District.

