Candlestick Point, Car Into Bay, CHP, Highway 101
This black Mazda SUV was pulled from the bay. (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities are searching for a driver who caught another ride after his SUV veered off Highway 101 and landed in San Francisco Bay near Candlestick Point Saturday morning.

The black Mazda SUV was headed northbound on the freeway when it went off the road and into the water about 9:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Vu Williams said.

The driver then got out of the SUV, flagged down a car and jumped in.

There were no passengers in the SUV, which was left half-submerged in the water, Williams said.

