Visalia

FRESNO (KPIX) – A high school science teacher in Visalia was arrested for forcibly cutting a student’s hair while singing the Star-Spangled Banner.

Police said Margaret Gienszinger is facing several charges after video surfaced Wednesday showing the 52-year-old cutting the student’s hair.

Attorney Mark Vogt is representing the student and says his client was terrified.

“He couldn’t believe what was happening. He frankly didn’t know what to do, and he thought to himself, me or anybody else, she’s coming for someone else,” he said. “In the video, of course, we see that later, but he was absolutely terrified.”

Gienszinger walked out of jail Friday, two days after she was arrested.

School officials say she will not be returning to her classroom.

