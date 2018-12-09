  • KPIX 5On Air

CHICO (AP) — Federal officials say survivors of the deadly Camp Fire will not lose disaster assistance if they are unable to get their homes inspected in the next month.

Magalia House Burned

Sara Sullivan recovers a figurine from her Magalia, Calif., home, destroyed in the Camp Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Kevin Hannes, of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Saturday that he wanted to dispel a rumor that Butte County residents would lose benefits if their homes don’t receive a FEMA inspection within 30 days.

Hannes spoke alongside Sheriff Kory Honea at a news conference at a disaster recovery center in Chico.

CONTINUING CAMP FIRE COVERAGE

Hannes says many residents also mistakenly believed they needed a verification letter from a government official if their property is still inaccessible.

Some may have received a denial letter because more information about their insurance is needed.

Residents should call (800) 621-3362 to request a FEMA inspector, not the sheriff’s office.

