SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 38-year-old woman was arrested after using counterfeit money to buy jewelry from a seller at the Alemany Farmers’ Market in San Francisco on Sunday and then attacking the seller with scissors when he chased after her, police said Monday.

The case was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at the farmers’ market in the area of Alemany Boulevard near the U.S. Highway 101/Interstate Highway 280 interchange.

The woman, whose name is not yet being released, used a fake bill to pay for the jewelry and when the 66-year-old man selling the jewelry realized it, he chased after her, according to police.

The woman cut him with the scissors and fled with the jewelry, but was later found and arrested with both the jewelry and scissors, police said.

The man was treated at the scene for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

