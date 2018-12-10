Filed Under:Butte County, California Wildfires, Camp Fire, Cats, Timber the Cat, Wildfires

PARADISE, Butte County (CBS SF / AP) — A Butte County family has been reunited with their cat after it stayed behind during the deadly Camp Fire last month that leveled their home.

Courtney Werblow and her family returned to her parents’ burned home in Paradise over the weekend and found their beloved cat, Timber, standing near the ruins.

Werblow recorded a video of the emotional moment when she spots the beige cat with a brown face looking at them from a distance.

Timber the cat was found on December 8, 2018, one month after the Camp Fire tore through the town of Paradise. (Courtney Werblow/YouTube)

She starts to cry as she calls Timber for a bowl of cat food.

After some hesitation, Timber walks over to Werblow, who exclaims in tears “You made it! You made it!”

Werblow tells a Sacramento news station it was a much-needed moment of hope for her family and parents who lost everything in the fire.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

