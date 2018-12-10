REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A Redwood City police officer shot and wounded a suicidal man who ran at police with a butcher knife Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 8:47 a.m. to a 911 call in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue from a woman who said that her husband was trying to kill himself by cutting his throat and wrists, according to police.

Two officers arrived to find the woman in the front yard of the home covered in blood and she directed them to the backyard, but along the side yard they encountered the 33-year-old man with the knife, police said.

The two officers attempted to get the man to drop the knife but he refused and ran at the officers. One used a Taser stun gun to try to immobilize him but it did not work so the other officer, a 20-year veteran of the department, shot him with his firearm, police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information about it to call (650) 363-4636.

If you or someone you love is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to a local crisis center.

