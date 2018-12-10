OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Raiders, in the midst of a miserable season and massive rebounding process, have fired General Manager Reggie McKenzie, according to numerous reports Monday.

McKenzie became general manager in 2012 with the team in disarray, but he engineered a turnaround. By 2016, the club was 12-4 and in the playoffs, but their hopes were derailed when quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg late in the season.

Since that time, the team has tumbled down the standing, replacing head coach Jack Del Rio with Jon Gruden and trading away two of his star players.

Ironically it was McKenzie who drafted both Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. Mack, one of the front runners for Defensive Player of the Year winner, was sent to the Chicago Bears for a pair of first-round picks in a preseason trade.

Cooper, who has revitalized the Cowboys playoff hopes, was sent to Dallas for a first-round pick in a trade-deadline deal.

Gruden, who signed s 10-year, $100 million contract, was rumored to be behind both trades as he charts rebuilding the club in preparation for the Raiders move to Las Vegas.

The Raiders enjoyed a rare victory Sunday, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in dramatic fashion 24-21 to run their season mark to 3-10.

McKenzie was the first major hire made by owner Mark Davis after he took over the team following the death of his father, Al. McKenzie modernized the franchise, got the team out of salary cap purgatory and built a roster that won 12 games in 2016, earning him honors as the league’s top executive.