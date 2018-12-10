SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Two people are under arrest after a stolen vehicle crashed into an apartment building in San Jose early Monday morning.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Olivia Paez and 28-year-old Brett Oppido in connection with the crash, which took place around 12:15 a.m. along the 1300 block of San Tomas Aquino Road.

Police said Paez was behind was behind the wheel when the car crashed and later reported it stolen. Paez allegedly fled the scene in a pickup driven by Oppido.

The car slammed into the side of the building and damaged a gas line. Sixteen people have been displaced and the building has been red-tagged.

Both Paez and Oppido have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor hit-and-run, filing a false police report and conspiracy.