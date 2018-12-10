SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The public is being asked to avoid the area of California and Sansome streets in downtown San Francisco Monday afternoon due to a suspicious package.

While there were no specifics initially reported about the police activity, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management issued an advisory. The San Francisco DEM and the San Francisco Fire Department both posted on their respective Twitter accounts that people should stay away from the area.

San Francisco police later confirmed that a suspicious package had been reported on the 300 block of Sansome Street at 3:36 p.m.

Currently, streets are being blocked while police have the bomb squad unit test the package. All foot traffic has been stopped at California and Sansome streets.

