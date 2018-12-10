OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry made some news off the basketball court when he recently dropped a bombshell during a podcast, claiming he doesn’t believe humans have been to the Moon.

The comments came during an appearance on the Winging It podcast with hosts Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg. Curry’s Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala also appeared on the episode.

While it is hard to make out the exact comments as the guess and the show’s hosts talk over each other, Curry himself brings up the the question of whether the U.S. mission to the Moon actually happened.

Once the subject is raised, the men speaking appear to be in agreement that it didn’t.

“They’re going to come get us,” Curry is heard saying. “Sorry, I don’t want to start conspiracies.”

On Monday, Curry’s comment caught attention of NASA.

The space agency suggested next time the team is in Houston to play the Rockets, he should stop by. NASA officials said they have a few hundred pounds of rocks from the Moon they’d like to show him.