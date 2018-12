DUBLIN (CBS SF) — One person was killed in a crash involving two big rigs on Interstate 580 in Dublin Tuesday.

The crash happened on westbound 580 just west of Fallon Road near El Charro Road.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the two big rigs collided and one of the trucks fell over onto its side. The driver of that big rig was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP said the Fallon Road on-ramp to westbound 580 was closed, with no estimated time of re-opening.