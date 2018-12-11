SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A San Francisco cab driver turned into a crime fighter Sunday evening when he caught and chased two thieves who were breaking into multiple parked cars at the Cliff House restaurant looking over Ocean Beach.

The restaurant is a popular spot for tourists and, accordingly, a popular spot for auto burglars.

The cabbie, Harold Miller, caught the two suspects in the act. He had just parked his cab when he noticed the glass flying from the parked cars’ windows.

“There was something weird about them when they got out of the car, and I just kept watching, and then, ‘Bash!’ When the first window went, I was like ‘holy!'” said Miller.

Miller noted that the two suspects were a man and a woman, whom he presumed to be a married couple. The thieves hit five cars in total.

Witnesses in the area called police, but the thieves took their time during the robberies, even moving their car between targets as they grabbed belongings within.

As the thieves left the lot, Miller got in his cab and entered a hot pursuit.

“Oh yeah, I wanted to catch these guys so bad,” he said.

He chased the thieves down the Great Highway but didn’t catch up with them.

“He must’ve been doing 104 [miles per hour],” said Miller. He said that the thieves seemed “carefree” as they were robbing the cars.

Representatives of the Cliff House said that the restaurant does everything it can to warn people who park there not to become the next auto burglary victims.

They also mentioned that the thieves in this incident have come to the same lot before and have taken down the auto theft warning signs.