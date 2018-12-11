EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — A car careened out of control into an Emeryville bakery and several vehicles early Tuesday, severing a gas line and sparking a fire, authorities said.

Authorities said the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. outside the Arizmendi Bakery & Pizzeria at 4301 San Pablo Ave.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash but declined transport to a hospital. The fire was contained and PG&E crews were on scene as of 11 a.m. to shut off the gas.

The fire heavily damaged the bakery. The accident remains under investigation and no other injuries were suffered in the crash.