TULARE COUNTY (CBS SF) – A Central Valley man is under arrest on animal cruelty charges after authorities said he used an assault rifle to shoot a dog that urinated on his yard and his car.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the dog’s owner noticed her pet was missing from the front yard of her home Saturday afternoon in the community of Terra Bella, about 40 miles north of Bakersfield.

The victim told deputies that she suspected her neighbor, 23-year-old Modesto Ramos, was involved.

Authorities then contacted Ramos. Deputies say that Ramos told them that he became angry at the victim’s dog for urinating on his property, then shot and buried the dog.

Modesto Ramos is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor's dog in Tulare County on December 8, 2018. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

During a search of Ramos’ home, deputies said they found AR-15 and AK-47 rifles that are banned in the state.

Ramos is behind bars on suspicion of animal cruelty causing death, possession of banned assault weapons and negligent discharge of a firearm.

According to jail records, bail has been set at $60,000. Ramos is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

