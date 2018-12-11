FREMONT (KPIX 5) — Police in Fremont on Tuesday morning were searching for the driver who hit and killed someone on Paseo Padre Parkway before fleeing the scene.

The collision was first reported around 3:58 a.m. on Paseo Padre Parkway between Cornish and Wyndham drives.

The victim who was hit was left dead in the street as the driver took off.

Fremont Police told KPIX 5 they will be checking their network of surveillance cameras and recommended the driver turn himself in.

When asked what kind of person hits someone and leaves them there, Fremont Police Lt. Ariel Quimson replied, “I couldn’t tell you from my perspective. Someone who just either didn’t know they struck the person, or the fact that they were afraid to stop or may have been impaired. We don’t know.”

Investigators said the unidentified man was crossing in the middle of the block. The suspect vehicle was going northbound on Paseo Padre.

Fremont has recently installed a network of cameras that has helped to solve other violent crimes.

“Possible surveillance video on some light poles over here, so we’ll see what happens,” said Quimson.

There was some question as to whether the heavy fog Tuesday morning might have been an issue. The first officers on scene said visibility was down, but it really thickened up after they got called, so they could not say for sure if fog was a factor.