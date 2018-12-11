SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Major delays were being reported on BART’s San Francisco line Tuesday evening because of an equipment problem on a train and a problem in the trackway, BART officials said.

An alert about the delay, which is in the San Francisco International Airport, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions, was sent out at 5:54 p.m.

That alert came after an earlier tweet by the @SFBARTalert account.

20 min delay on SF line in SFO and MLBR dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 12, 2018

While both that account and the more general @SFBART account posted that the system was recovering, @SFBARTalert tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that the major delays were continuing.