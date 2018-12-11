RENO, Nev. (CBS SF) — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who has information pertaining to a slew of gun store robberies in the areas of Reno and Sparks in Nevada.

Several of the stolen firearms were recovered in Vallejo by law enforcement after being trafficked from Nevada; they were found in the possession of gang members.

Below are tweets from ATF San Francisco showing surveillance footage of the suspects involved and the vehicle they used:

#Wanted Suspects connected to December 10, 2018 burglary of Juggernaut Arms FFL. (Suspect in photo 2 & 3 is same individual.) pic.twitter.com/06zZ7AZtHX — ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) December 12, 2018

#Wanted Suspects connected to September 29, 2018 burglary of RAC Guns & Ammo FFL. pic.twitter.com/MuhbALM3NA — ATF San Francisco (@ATFSanFrancisco) December 12, 2018

The two suspects (shown above) burglarized Juggernaut Arms in Sparks, Nevada on Monday, December 10. They broke into the store using a sledgehammer to smash the front window and enter the business. The suspects stole 27 guns from the store and fled the scene.

At a previous incident on September 29, four suspects burglarized the same store with the same tactics, stealing 17 firearms at the time.

Surveillance footage shows that a vehicle of interest (also shown in the Tweets) is believed to be a dark Dodge Journey.

Two other larger burglaries happened even before the ones mentioned previously, apparently by the same suspects.

On September 29, four suspects stole 69 firearms from RAC Guns & Ammo in Reno, and on August 13, four suspects stole 46 pistols and a shotgun from Hi-Cap Pawn World in Reno.

Anyone with any information about these crimes should contact ATF at 1-(800)-ATF-GUNS or visit www.reportit.com.