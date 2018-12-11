SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two women who were caught on camera trashing a Pakistani restaurant on Polk Street in San Francisco during Santa Con over the weekend turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday, according to police.

Police in San Francisco said they were called to the restaurant on the 1400 block of Polk Street at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 8th regarding a vandalism incident.

An employee at the Pakistani restaurant named Shalimar said the two unknown women, who appeared to be intoxicated, came into the restaurant. One of the women claimed that she had paid for food but not received it. The employee denied her claim and refused to serve her because she was too intoxicated, police said.

The woman became angry and began knocking items off of the restaurant counter and shelves, including the cash register and a sound system. The employee confronted the woman and she punched him in the face, according to police.

The employee ran to safety while the first woman continued to throw items to the floor in the restaurant. According to the employee, the second woman grabbed a chair outside the restaurant and shattered the front glass door before the two women left.

Video of the incident was posted on social media and was shared thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter. Several news outlets including KPIX 5 covered the story.

Police said after seeing news reports featuring the footage, both women surrendered themselves at the SFPD Northern Police Station on Tuesday.

21-year-old Pacifica resident Hannah Baughman — the woman who hit the restaurant employee and knocked items off of the counters — was booked at San Francisco County Jail for felony vandalism and battery.

21-year-old San Francisco resident Natalie Alcantar — the woman who smashed the glass door at the restaurant — was also booked at San Francisco County Jail for felony vandalism.

A worker at Shalimar told KPIX 5 Monday night that he just wanted the two women to pay for the damages. He said he would also like for there to be more of a police presence during next year’s Santa Con.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.