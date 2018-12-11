By Matt Citak

If you are reading this, then that means you are still alive in your fantasy playoffs.

Two wins. That is all that is stopping you from winning your league’s championship. Now is not the time to be hesitant on the waiver wire, as only three other owners are still looking to improve their rosters.

Below are the top options likely available on the waiver wire for Week 15.

Good luck in the fantasy semifinals! See you back here next week for a look at the top adds for the fantasy championship.

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

I wouldn’t want to rely on the rookie QB in the fantasy semifinals, but Allen’s rushing abilities have firmly placed him on the QB streaming radar. Allen has rushed for at least 99 yards in the last three weeks, finding the end zone twice. His passing skills leave fantasy owners wanting (a lot) more, as he has thrown just three touchdowns with four interceptions over that three-week stretch. But for those desperate for a QB, Allen might be your best option available on the waiver wire.

RB Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

Jackson could be this week’s top waiver wire add, depending on the health of the Chargers’ other running backs. Melvin Gordon has missed the last two games with an MCL sprain, while Austin Ekeler suffered a bruised nerve in his neck during Week 14. If one (or both) are forced to sit in Week 15, which is entirely possible since Los Angeles plays on Thursday night, Jackson would be looking at a massive workload. At the very least, Jackson should see at least 12-15 touches against the Chiefs on Thursday, making him this week’s top add.

RB Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

Similar to Jackson, Williams could receive a lot of touches. We know the deal with Kareem Hunt, but his replacement, Spencer Ware, suffered an injury during the team’s Week 14 win. While he was able to finish the game, there is no word yet on whether he will be able to suit up Thursday. If Ware can’t go, Williams would quickly become the top add of the week. It appears likely that Ware does suit up, but if he is anything less than 100 percent, it would not be a surprise to see Williams get more touches. Pick up Williams if you have the bench spot.

RB Elijah McGuire, New York Jets

The second-year back finally got a chance to shine with the injury to Isaiah Crowell, and McGuire did not disappoint. He carried the ball 17 times for 60 yards and a touchdown, adding three receptions for another 23 yards. The Jets’ offense is not that good, so it would be a reach to throw McGuire into your starting lineup over more reliable options. But the young back offers upside that is rare to see on the waiver wire at this point of the season. He’s worth (at least) a spot on your bench.

RB Theo Riddick, Detroit Lions

Riddick is quite the valuable fantasy player in PPR leagues. Over Detroit’s last six games, the running back has managed to catch 32 passes. His rushing stats are a bit low, never topping eight rushing attempts in any game this year, but his usage in the Lions’ passing game keeps him on the fantasy radar. I wouldn’t recommend throwing him into your lineup, but with Kerryon Johnson still sidelined with a knee injury, Riddick could see an increased role towards the end of the season.

WR Chris Conley, Kansas City Chiefs

Conley is one of the more interesting waiver adds this week. Prior to Week 14, the fourth-year receiver managed 99 receiving yards and three touchdowns over his previous two games. He put up a dud in Week 14, catching just two passes for 13 yards, but injuries could lead to a big workload for Conley on Thursday. Tyreek Hill might miss the showdown against the Chargers with a foot injury and who knows when Sammy Watkins will return. Conley could enter Thursday’s game as the number-one receiver, and in the high octane Chiefs offense, that would make him a strong fantasy play this week.

WR Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers

Samuel has either found the end zone or finished with at least 80 receiving yards in five of his last six games. The second-year receiver has emerged as the team’s number-two wide receiver behind D.J. Moore, surpassing veteran Devin Funchess in the starting lineup. With six total touchdowns on the season, Samuel offers high-risk, high-reward value that could end up being the deciding factor in your semifinals matchup. If you’re up for a gamble, take a chance on Samuel.

WR Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers

Pettis is yet another rookie receiver that has burst onto the scene over the last few weeks. In his first year in the NFL, the rookie out of Washington has scored four touchdowns over the last three weeks while totaling 12 receptions. Even with Marquise Goodwin back on the field in Week 14, Pettis performed well, finishing with three catches for 49 yards and a score. Nick Mullens seems to target either Pettis or George Kittle on every pass play, making the rookie a somewhat reliable fantasy option. A Week 15 matchup against Seattle seems daunting, but Pettis tore the Seahawks apart for 129 yards and two scores just two weeks ago.

WR Tim Patrick, Denver Broncos

If you are asking yourself, “Who is Tim Patrick?” I wouldn’t blame you. The rookie receiver saw an increased role in the Broncos’ offense after Emmanuel Sanders was lost for the season with a torn Achilles, and in his first extended action, Patrick played very well. The 6-foot-4 receiver offers Case Keenum a tall target, one that the veteran QB threw to 10 times in Week 14. The rookie caught seven of them for 85 yards, and should continue to play a big role in the offense for the rest of the year.

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers

Thomas is back on the fantasy radar after his explosion in Week 14. Filling in for the injured Greg Olsen, the rookie tight end caught nine of 11 targets for 77 yards. Thomas has now seen 16 targets over the last two weeks, and a Week 15 matchup against the Saints shouldn’t scare you away. New Orleans allowed two touchdowns to Cameron Brate on Sunday, both from close range. If you need a tight end for Week 15, Thomas is likely your best option available.

