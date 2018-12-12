SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A woman has died from her injuries following a hit-and-run in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police said the victim was struck at the intersection of Bush and Leavenworth streets around 3:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle, only described as dark in color, had left the scene traveling northbound on Leavenworth.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Leavenworth is expected to remain closed between Bush and Pine streets through the Wednesday morning commute as police investigate.