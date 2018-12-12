SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco firefighter was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on collision west of Santa Rosa, fire officials said on Twitter.

Steven Pacatte, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado truck east on Occidental Road near Piezzi Road in heavy fog around 5:30 a.m. when he passed a garbage truck in front of him and collided with a westbound Chevrolet Suburban driven by a female, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The passing attempt was over broken yellow lines, which is legal, but it occurred in an unsafe area, deRutte said.

Both Chevrolet drivers were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where Pacatte was pronounced dead. The female driver suffered critical injuries, deRutte said.

Pacatte lived in Monte Rio.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of firefighter Steven Pacatte, Station 14,” San Francisco fire officials wrote in a statement released on social media.

Fire officials said Pacatte was hired in 2016 and worked at stations 3, 48 and 14.

Pacatte had recently been deployed to wildfires including the Camp Fire. He previously worked for the Tiburon Fire Protection District.

Pacatte is survived by his expecting fiancee, mother, father and sisters.

