SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police arrested a murder suspect as he returned to the crime scene on Wednesday, officials said.

The crime occurred on Tuesday evening. On December 11 at around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check in the 1000 block of Chestnut St. in San Jose.

Officers looked through a window of the residence and noticed an adult male lying on the floor.

Officers immediately entered the premises and checked the body for signs of life, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, suffering from at least one stab wound.

As officers continued their investigation at the crime scene, the murder suspect, 25-year-old Terry Leelewis Hill of San Jose, returned to the scene of the crime. Officers took him into custody immediately.

On Wednesday Hill was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder, police said.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bert Milliken or Detective John Figone of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (408) 277-5283.