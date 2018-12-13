  • KPIX 5On Air

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in East Palo Alto early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:29 a.m. to an activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system in the 1200 block of Beech Street and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police on the scene of a fatal shooting near Beech Street and Shorebreeze Court in East Palo Alto on December 13, 2018. (CBS)

The homicide is the third in East Palo Alto this year, police said.

Police have not announced any arrest or suspect information in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to send an email to epa@tipnow.org, or a voicemail or text message to (650) 409-6792. Tips can be made anonymously.

