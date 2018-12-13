SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Department as well as police in San Jose and Oakland on Thursday were investigating what appears to be a series of emailed bomb threats demanding bitcoin payment being received at locations across the country.

By early Thursday afternoon, authorities were reporting that the bomb threats appear to be a hoax.

The first confirmed threat in San Francisco led to the evacuation of Jewish Community Center in San Francisco late Thursday morning. The threat initially appeared to be directed at the nearby San Francisco Fire Credit Union on California Street.

The credit union is located at 3201 California, directly across the street from the JCCSF.

The JCCSF posted the following message on the community center website shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday:

“Due to a bomb threat at the SF Fire Credit Union across the street, SFPD has requested that JCCSF evacuate 3200 California Street immediately. As of 11:03 am, the JCCSF has evacuated to our emergency location at the public library on Sacramento Street. Check back here for updates. We are closed until further notice. Thank you. This is not a threat directed towards the JCCSF.”

However, the SFPD later confirmed that the JCC had received a threat directed at the community center.

The threats appear to be part of a coordinated series of emailed threats being received across the country at schools, businesses and other institutions, according to law enforcement.

The San Francisco Police Department posted a statement on Twitter regarding the threats after a representative confirmed to KPIX 5 that the department in investigating a series of bomb threats that have been called in across the city.

(1/2) At approximately 10AM this morning #SFPD responded to reports of bomb threats at numerous locations throughout the city. SFPD is responding to each location. We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats. pic.twitter.com/AEyFanZRvr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 13, 2018

The UCSF Police Twitter account also issued an alert at 12:12 p.m., though the post did not confirm that a threat had been received.

ALERT: At the request of UCSF Police, employees are being asked to move away from the northern side of Laurel Heights (California St) and relocate within the building to the southern side (Euclid and Pine St.) Please stay in the building and follow police instructions. THREAD 1/2 — UCSF Police (@UCSF_Police) December 13, 2018

A threat was also called into the Marines Memorial Club and Hotel building on Sutter Street.

The San Francisco FBI office released the following statement:

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety.

The police departments of San Jose, Santa Rosa and Oakland have also reportedly received a number of bomb threats that they are also investigating.

“San Jose Police has also received several bomb threats similar to what other cities are experiencing,” the department’s media relations officer said in an email.

Additional threats were reported in New York City. The NYPD posted that an email was being circulated that included a bomb threat and demand for bitcoin payment. The email was sent to multiple locations, but no devices have been found.

Please be advised – there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment. While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found. pic.twitter.com/7omOs13Z7Q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2018

Police in New York also said the threats appear to be intended “to cause disruption and/or obtain money” but were likely not credible.

Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.”

There were reports that the threats being sent via email are automated spam. A number of business and financial institutions were reportedly being targeted in Chicago, Orlando and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

KPIX 5 will report additional details as information becomes available on this developing story.